A video of Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actress Fali Werepe has sparked hilarious comments online after she was caught struggling to eat with fork and knife

The movie star, who is currently in the United States of America, was sighted online in a viral clip struggling to eat with her cutlery

At some point the veteran got frustrated with the cutlerys, as she decided to ditch them went local to use her hands

Veteran Nollywood star Modupe Johnson, better known as Fali Werepe, has sparked reactions online after a video she shared went viral.

Fali Werepe was sighted in the viral video salivating at a dish of Semo and Okro soup during her recent visit to the United States of America.

A video of Nollywood veteran actress Fali Werepe struggling and dumping her cutlery to use her hands while eating Okro and Semo trends online. Photo credit: @faliwerepe

However, the enthusiasm was drained out as she found it challenging to eat a sumptuous meal as she couldn't navigate the food with the fork and knife she was given to eat with.

The veteran movie star got frustrated with the cutlery and quickly dumped them to return to using her hands.

Watch the hilarious clip of Fali Werepe struggling to eat Okro with fork and knife:

Netizens react to the hilarious video of Fali Werepe struggling to eat her swallows with cutlery

@actressalimatolagoke:

"Aunty abeg let my mama eat are food in peace."

@oluwakemi.idowu.547:

"Iya Faliwerepe you finally got there."

@2surebabe:

" Ladysimple, why are stressing Aunty Fali."

@funtokclothing:

"Enjoy your stay. Mamiii gbogbo American opor."

@amopealhaja:

"Mama Fali oremi, enjoy your stay ma."

@alhaja_agbomabiwon:

"Enjoy ur stay ma e jeun omo pepepe."

