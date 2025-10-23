Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the abusive video made by her Lizzy Anjorin, where the actress dragged her late mother into their feud

In her response video, Nkechi expressed her pain and issued a strong warning to Lizzy Anjorin, questioning her family background

Fans reacted to the video, urging Nkechi Blessing to stand her ground and deal with the actress, citing Lizzy’s growing online hostility

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to a video posted by her colleague Lizzy Anjorin, in which Lizzy reportedly dragged Nkechi’s late mother into their feud.



The spat began after Nkechi, who recently escaped a ceiling collapse at her Lekki home mentioned Lizzy Anjorin in a promotional video.

Lizzy Anjorin responded with a video in which insults and curses were directed at Nkechi, including references to her late mother.



In a reply video, Nkechi demanded to know why Lizzy’s family had not intervened to curb her online behaviour. She alleged that Lizzy’s relatives avoid defending her because of the way she allegedly abuses and curses people online.



Nkechi said she had been addressing Lizzy respectfully, calling her “aunty,” but that she became incensed after hearing Lizzy’s words. She claimed Lizzy recently travelled to Abuja and promised to confront her, questioning the nature of her business activities.

Nkechi Blessing shares plan for Lizy Anjroin

Nkechi Blessing shares plan for Lizzy Anjorin on live stream. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Nkechi Blessing also warned that she intended to “deal with” Lizzy if they met, adding that any attack on Lizzy would be framed by others as if Lizzy had “gone to Idumota to steal” again.

She noted that Lizzy Anjroin has been lashing out at everybody, from the elders to even a bay who is not up to two months ago. Seemingly referring to Iyabo Ojo's grandson.

Recall that a few months ago, Lizzy Anjroin dragged and rained curses on Iyabo Ojo's children and her grandson amid their hot feud.



See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nkechi Blessing's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the viral video of Nkechi Blessing dragging her colleague. They were divided, but more people supported her against Lizzy Anjorin. They encouraged her to shut the actress up from her constant online abuses and curses. Here are comments below:



@homordolarpo shared:

"She still dey put respect. Insult with respect too dey sweet."

@oreoluwa_khadijat146 said:

"Were la fin wo were she met her match."

@ademijuadesolaserah commented:

"Exactly, where is her family."

@abimbolasussy shared:

"God Abeg o, make una sha make November be good for us o."



@ibukunoluwa0601 wrote:

"I'm loving this . Ashiere ni Lizzy. Past tense gbaaa ni."

