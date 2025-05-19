Actor Clem Ohameze has made his first appearance on social media after taking a break due to a medical condition

A video from the veteran actor's live session with some of his colleagues and fans have been trending online

A series of pictures of Clem Ohameze sending a message to his fans also surfaced online, stirring reactions

Veteran Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze made an unexpected return to social media on Sunday, May 18, stirring excitement from his fans and followers.

Clem made his first appearance on social media via TikTok after years of medical isolation.

Actor Clem Ohameze spotted on TikTok live after a long break away from social media. Credit: clemohameze

A clip from the veteran actor's TikTok session with some fans and colleagues showed the moment he addressed them.

Clem, who wore a cervical collar to support and protect his neck and spinal cord, also expressed excitement to be back.

A series of pictures of Clem, which were shared by movie producer Stanley Ontop, also showed the actor engaging in physical exercises to regain his fitness.

Fans pray for Clem Ohameze's recovery as he returns to social media.

It is worth recalling that the actor had previously come online to ask for prayers, revealing that he was going for a surgery to separate his vertebrae 3 from 4.

Stanley also expressed gratitude to God on Clem's behalf, disclosing that the actor was recuperating fast.

"Nigerians in jubilation as Nollywood actor Clem Ohaneze made his first appearance on internet after so many years of medical isolation. Clem Ohanaeze is currently live on TikTok now… go there and say your prayers to him…. He’s recuperating so fast. Thank God he’s getting better," Stanley Ontop wrote.

In 2021, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Clem Ohameze cried like a baby after Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifted him N8 million in cash for his-surgery.

Clem Ohameze, a veteran Nigerian actor with three decades in acting, started professional acting in 1995. But his breakthrough role was in 1999 when he featured in a big-budget movie titled Endtime.

The video of Clem Ohameze's first social media appearance is below:

Reactions as Clem Ohameze returns online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video from Clem Ohameze's first appearance online as fans prayed for him. Read the comments below:

fa2cam said:

"Thank god he's doing better and working on it This man is a legend and deserves his flowers and our support Thank you @stanley_ontop for the appreciation and awareness."

benardraymond479 said:

"Gods healing and strength to fall back to ur feet amen."

vickyedes32 said:

"Gratitude to God almighty. He too look like papaJ on face."

oge_chi_ka_mma said:

"My late Mums favourite actor those days God is with you sir."

savigaildavid commented:

"I used to think this man is pastor Jeremiah."

justt_mkay said:

"Omo we miss you forget ritual movies you sabi am well well."

Actors famous for ritual movies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng named actor Clem Ohameze among popular actors known for acting money ritual movies.

Clem is known for acting as that poor man, begging his wealthy friend to show him how to fish.

He is usually warned against joining the 'billionaire geng' in most cases, but he goes ahead with it.

