Nollywood actor Chief Imo has taken to social media to announce his wife’s big win after she graduated from school

On his official Instagram page, the movie star posted heartwarming photos and videos after his wife finished school as a nurse

Chief Imo recounted what friends told him about training a woman after his wife’s graduation and netizens reacted

Nollywood actor Longinus Anokwuite aka Chief Imo’s wife, Blessing, has graduated from the university to the joy of fans

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to announce his wife’s big win as he celebrated her for the world to see.

Chief Imo posted a series of heartwarming photos and videos of his wife with other students rocking white shirts during their sign-out ceremony, an event whereby other students and well-wishers use markers to sign on their shirts, to signify the end of their school exams.

Actor Chief Imo shares how friends tried to discourage him from sponsoring wife's education. Photos: @chiefimo

How Chief Imo’s friends advised him not to train a woman

The Nollywood actor accompanied the video with a caption where he recounted how his friends tried to discourage him from training a woman.

According to Chief Imo, his friends said he would lose his wife if he sponsored her education because many men who did so regretted it.

In his words:

“Like play like play I have trained a nurse oh my God 🙏❤️😭😭

A friend said to me earlier, you want to train a woman in school hmmm you want to lose your wife abi ,that many men who sent their wives to school are still regretting till today 😭 now who is laughing last 😀😀 and I believe I will laugh more in the future 😆😆😆Abi no be so ????? 🫶✅🙏 congratulations once more obum @blessingbextie.”

See the video below:

Chief Imo then specially congratulated his wife for concluding her exams as a nursing student while also praising himself for being a capable man. He wrote:

“Congratulations to my lovely wife as she signs out on her finals as a nursing student. God’s light is on you obim❤️ na man I be no be mouth 💪😂 Chief imo wife.”

Reactions as Chief Imo’s wife graduates as nurse

Chief Imo’s wife’s graduation and his story on how friends tried to discourage him from sponsoring her education drew reactions from Nigerians:

Chief Imo shares what friends told him about training his wife in school. Photo: @chiefimo

Debbie_creation_and_pastries said:

“Awwwsh congratulations 🎊 thanks for believing in her dream.”

Euchariaanunobi said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ to you and yours 😍😍😍 you did great.”

Udunkama said:

“Congratulations nurse chief imo.. you've done well 👏.”

Iphylacious said:

“Dem no even allow you see road hug your latest nurse 😂😂😂😂😂😂the love is real and massive.”

Realchiomaemenike said:

“So beautiful to watch ❤️.”

Sweetestbabii wrote:

“Congratulations oriaku.”

Realcelebritysugar said:

“We keep winning 🙌.”

Splendid_interior_curtains said:

“Congratulations to you and your wife❤️❤️😍😍. Make that girl wey hug u no try it again o or else aka nti Bianca😂.”

Paditaagu said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏 Congratulations bro. A thing of pride. Congratulations ma’am 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️.”

Eje_bailo_ejeh said:

“Congratulations to her. But those who advised you against it no be now effect them mean sha. Continue to pray when she starts earning real good with the empowerment she continues to stay true.”

Stephaniecomedy said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Na why I no Dey listen to advice I pray to God and make up my mind on something and I will stand by it but for me to tell anyone to advise even if u talk finish I go still Do my mind.”

Vdjicecue said:

“So beautiful to watch I don Dey Dey motivated to train one fine achalugo for school now.”

