Zubby Michael and his colleagues, Sharon Ifedi, made fans wonder what may be between them after the actress shared a picture on Facebook

In the photo, they were both on the bed in a loved-up position, they smiled at the camera and appeared comfortable in each other's arm

Fans shared their take about the picture in the comment section as a few of them asked questions to know the truth

Nollywood thespians, Zubby Michael and his junior colleague, Sharon Ifedi, left fans guessing after they saw a picture they took together.

In the post made by the actress on her Facebook page, she was with the actor, who fought his colleague on the bed.

Sharon Ifedi, Zubby Michael takes picture. Photo credit@ifedisharon/@zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

They held onto each other tightly and their mouths were filled with smiles and laughter.

The two seemed contended with what ever they were doing on the bed as actress Sharon kept her head on Zubby's shoulder.

Zubby, Sharon celebrate

In the post, the two Nollywood filmmakers were seen raising two fingers up in the air to show a sign of victory at whatever they were doing on the bed.

Sharon still had her bonnet on her head and had a matching night wear on. Zubby Michael on the other had also had his pyjamas on as they both loved-up in bed.

Fans speak about picture

The picture was given different interpretations by fans in the comment section.

A few asked if they were married, while some speculated that the rumour about the two was true because of the sensitive position they were seen on the bed.

However, some fans suggested that it might be from a movie scene which the two actors just finished shooting.

This is not the first time that Zubby will be stirring marriage rumour because of pictures he took with some actresses.

After acting a family scene, many speculated that the actor might have walked down the aisle and leaving his fans in the dark about his marital status.

How fans reacted to Zubby, Sharon's picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the picture shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@Obinna Chuks:

"Them don marry all the wife material finish nah buy me wig and iphone con remain."

@Ogechi Confidence:

"Have they got married ?"

@Michael Edwin:

"Is Sharon married to Zubby Michael?"

@Ernest Benjamin:

"So,the rumour is true."

@Chi Maobi:

"God abeg let my prayer on there head come to pass."

@Engr Mandela Fotos:

"Doing good. Enjoy yourself. Life n once."

@Asa Chi:

"Good morning beautiful people, aso ebi loading."

@Precious Joel:

"Love sweet na you never see better partner oo."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael left fans talking about video over their flirtatious exchanges and romance.

In the clip, Destiny and Zubby were seen embracing each other before they sealed it with a kiss that was very personal.

Zubby also shared a recording from the exact movie location as he and Destiny stirred up relationship rumours with a loved-up display.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng