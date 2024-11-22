Actress Sarah Martins has reacted to the backlash trailing a newly released movie of her with Yul Edochie

Recall that Sarah Martins had repeatedly dragged Yul and her former bestie Judy Austin while showing support for May Edochie

The actress responded to those accusing her of pretending to fight with Yul while going behind to work with him on a project

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has cleared the air surrounding a newly released movie of her with Yul Edochie, which saw several netizens criticising her.

Recall that Sarah, who used to be a bestie to Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, has repeatedly dragged the couple while showing support for the actor's estranged wife, May.

Sarah Martins speaks about newly released movie with Yul Edochie. Credit: officialsarahmartins/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actress, who also shared a clip from the newly released movie, said it was produced two years ago but was not uploaded online until last week.

Sarah, who said she has no business with Yul and his cohorts, shared how people bashed her, claiming she only pretended to be angry at him.

The actress stated that being in enmity with Yul doesn't stop her from working with him, provided it was not her production.

See Sarah Martins' post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sarah Martins reacted to Veekee James’ story about her ex-boyfriend.

People react to Sarah Martins's post

Read some of the comments below:

princesstaiwoajao:

"Sarah just too love you pls give juju an yuyu pressure."

sandranzube:

"Sarah, I cannnot watch that movie as long as Odi egwu is involved with it. Next time make movies without him."

classic_ulo:

"But which one is the Balthazar of Nigeria again Sarah nwa ina acho okwu mana anyi like riya."

callme_patnice:

"Judy just destroy this man's life."

billstheodora:

"You don dey put eyes for Yul body No space for 3rd o."

jamesomatiga:

"Isimili Balthazar of Nigeria."

Sarah Martins seeks May edochie's forgiveness

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress publicly apologised to May Edochie for attacking her over her estranged relationship with Yul.

Sarah reposted a heartfelt video of May speaking at a women's conference in Doha, stating that May demonstrated that she was the "lucky charm" behind her former husband's lost glory.

She went on to say that May is a strong woman who is destined for greatness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng