Rita Dominic has emerged the preferred actress by netizens to act as Stella Obasanjo in a biopic

A writer had asked X users who could play the role well if they some Nigerian actresses were chosen for a biopic

A lot of people mentioned Rita Dominic, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Tomato, Bimbo Ademoye and Stella Damsus

It seemed Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has wormed her way into the hearts of her fan with a poll sighted on X.

A renown write and musician Onyeka Nwelue had asked X users to name a female movie star that can act as Stela Obasanjo in a biopic.

Taking to the comment section, netizens listed a few actresses including Sola Sobowale, Stella Damasus, Rita Dominic, Bimbo Ademoye, Toyin Tomato and late Rachel Oniga.

However, majority of the fans, who commented, said the actress, who was a caregiver abroad can fit into the role perfectly.

Peeps share reason for picking Dominic

Stating the reason for picking Rita Dominic, some said that she has the aura, complexion and her demure attitude to best describe Stella Obasanjos.

It was also said that the actress whose daughter got married weeks ago was too strict to play such calm role.

Reactions of fans to Rita Dominic's victory

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post about Dominic. Here are some of the comments below:

@EmmaCraft

"I would have easily gone with Shola Shobowale, but Stella Obasanjo’s meek and composed personality contrasts with the wickedness and villainous roles Shola is known for. Ngozi Ezeonu feels like a better fit-they share a similar complexion, and with the right makeup, she could."

@DOgbijo:

"I have two suggestions. Both are Bimbo Akintola or Ademoye."

@teebabah:

"Rita Dominic easily."

@Big_Kwb:

"Rita Dominic, Stella Damascus, omotola jalade, and Racheal oniga (May her soul rest in peace)"

@UchePOkoye:

"Rita Dominic or Stella Damasus."

@TrybeCityJobs:

"No one is touching Rita Dominic for this role ."

@D_Obiiii:

"You’ll forgetting Rita Dominic."

