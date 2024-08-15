Lizzy Gold Addresses Idumota Market Gold Saga, Drags Lagos State Govt, TV Station in New Video
- Actress Lizzy Anjorin, in a new video, has addressed allegations about her stealing gold and making a fake money transfer at the popular Idumota market
- In a podcast with Timi Agbaje, Lizzy Anjorin also called out the Lagos state government while dragging out TVC
- The Nollywood actress' comment in her interview with Timi Agbaje has stirred mixed reactions
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nollywood actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin recently revealed she has 23 businesses. She debunked the allegation that she stole gold and made a fake money transfer at the Idumota market on Lagos Island.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was in the news in February after being surrounded by people at the popular market amid allegations against her.
Lizzy Anjorin speaks about Idumota market saga
In a podcast with media personality Timi Agbaje, the actress described the incident as a set-up. She shared how she purchased clothing accessories from a business outlet at the market, as she stated that there was no place in the Idumota market where gold was being sold.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
On the issue of fake money transfers, the actress revealed she made two transfers to the trader and was surprised to learn of the allegations against her.
Lizzy Anjorin calls out Lagos state government
The actress called out the Lagos State Government for allegedly withdrawing a court case of assault against her at Idumota market.
She urged the government to reopen the case so that she could clear her name.
Lizzy Anjorin blasts TVC
The actress slammed the television station for spreading false narratives about the incident.
She said she expected a TV station like TVC to visit the market with their camera to see if gold was being sold at Idumota market rather than relying on a blog's allegation about the incident.
Watch video as Lizzy Anjorin speaks about Idumota market drama
Davido: US Lady calls out singer's hypeman Spesh over debt after reported one-night stand, shares "proof"
What people are saying about Lizzy Anjorin's video
Read the comments below:
tinuaina
"Our society doesn't celebrate hard work. Rather, they promote irrelevances."
sir_cole1:
"Timi u Dey find trouble wella."
biz.suzy:
"I can never hate her sorry I don't even hate anybody not even my enemy."
official_eddyyoung
"Asking the dam question no matter how hard. Love it."
omolarakowoti:
"Bold as ever. Always speaking her mind."
Court plasters Lizzy Anjorin's gate with papers
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was served papers for failing to show up in court after being sued by Iyabo Ojo.
Iyabo dragged her colleague to court and demanded N500 million compensation while insisting that she respond to the court summons.
In a viral photo, the court papers were placed on her gate at a strategic position.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng