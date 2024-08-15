Actress Lizzy Anjorin, in a new video, has addressed allegations about her stealing gold and making a fake money transfer at the popular Idumota market

In a podcast with Timi Agbaje, Lizzy Anjorin also called out the Lagos state government while dragging out TVC

The Nollywood actress' comment in her interview with Timi Agbaje has stirred mixed reactions

Nollywood actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin recently revealed she has 23 businesses. She debunked the allegation that she stole gold and made a fake money transfer at the Idumota market on Lagos Island.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was in the news in February after being surrounded by people at the popular market amid allegations against her.

Lizzy Gold denies stealing gold at Idumota market. Credit: @timiagbaje

Lizzy Anjorin speaks about Idumota market saga

In a podcast with media personality Timi Agbaje, the actress described the incident as a set-up. She shared how she purchased clothing accessories from a business outlet at the market, as she stated that there was no place in the Idumota market where gold was being sold.

On the issue of fake money transfers, the actress revealed she made two transfers to the trader and was surprised to learn of the allegations against her.

Lizzy Anjorin calls out Lagos state government

The actress called out the Lagos State Government for allegedly withdrawing a court case of assault against her at Idumota market.

She urged the government to reopen the case so that she could clear her name.

Lizzy Anjorin blasts TVC

The actress slammed the television station for spreading false narratives about the incident.

She said she expected a TV station like TVC to visit the market with their camera to see if gold was being sold at Idumota market rather than relying on a blog's allegation about the incident.

Watch video as Lizzy Anjorin speaks about Idumota market drama

What people are saying about Lizzy Anjorin's video

Read the comments below:

tinuaina

"Our society doesn't celebrate hard work. Rather, they promote irrelevances."

sir_cole1:

"Timi u Dey find trouble wella."

biz.suzy:

"I can never hate her sorry I don't even hate anybody not even my enemy."

official_eddyyoung

"Asking the dam question no matter how hard. Love it."

omolarakowoti:

"Bold as ever. Always speaking her mind."

Court plasters Lizzy Anjorin's gate with papers

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was served papers for failing to show up in court after being sued by Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo dragged her colleague to court and demanded N500 million compensation while insisting that she respond to the court summons.

In a viral photo, the court papers were placed on her gate at a strategic position.

