Actor Femi Ogedengbe, in a recent post, opened up on the challenges he faced before finding his path to Nollywood

Femi Ogedengbe also shared how over 35 of his friends were killed in the early 1990s for armed robbery

The actor also spoke about cultism in Nollywood, among others, spurring reactions from netizens

Popular actor and producer Femi Ogedengbe has shared details about his journey from being unknown to joining Nollywood.

Femi, who is the latest celebrity on the "Teju Babyface Deep Dive” podcast, spoke about childhood and how ten of his friends were killed on the street where he used to live.

He also spoke about how he didn't know one of his close partners, Orji, who was one of the biggest robbers.

"Over 35 of my friends were killed from 1990 to 1995 for robbery. In fact the person who partnered with me Orji, I didn't know he was one of the biggest robbers. 10 of my childhood friends were slaughted on our street, they macheted all of them," he said.

In another clip, Femi spoke about the rate of cultism during his era in Nollywood. He recounted an event where he and other colleagues had to take to their heels except for Hanks Anuku, who stood his ground to fight for himself.

People react to Femi Ogedengbe's video

Femi Ogedengbe and wife welcome twins

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Femi Ogedengbe and his wife of almost two years, Nkechi, welcomed twins in 2014.

The happy dad took to his Facebook page to share the big news.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were delivered safely, said Femi and praised God for it.

