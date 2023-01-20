Nollywood Nigerian actor Jide Awobona is one of numerous Nigerians who have experienced the disappointing and rigorous effects of fuel scarcity in the country

The movie star took to social media to narrate how he spent hours in a queue to fuel his car, only to be told that the last pump was empty a few cars before his turn

Jude Awobona’s ordeal has made netizens share in the actor’s pain while they lash out their frustration against the government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ace Nigerian actor Jide Awobona has come online to recount a horrible experience he had due to fuel scarcity.

Jide narrated an ordeal he experienced due to the unavailability of fuel in the country.

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona Credit: @jideawobona

Source: Instagram

He recounted how he spent hours in traffic days ago, and recently he left the house around 6 a.m. to line up at the filling station only for the fuel attendants to inform him that fuel had finished since 7 a.m.

Look at Jide Awobona’s post here

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Jide Awobona’s rant

jumokeodetola:

"Eyah! Sorry my bloodline. In btw: Your professionalism & discipline with work is unmatched."

iam_alesh:

"It’s crazy mehn."

dee.glamz_:

"That last slide na Nigeria happen to u @jideawobona hope u have ur voters card ? Cos anybody I know wey no get make the person just avoid me."

crowncakesandevents:

"Haaaaaaaa. So sorry about that, The situation of the fuel can be frustrating."

lepaciousbose:

"Haaaaaa!!!! All this stress in this obodo Lagos. After all that stress still no fuel. Pele love. "

bfabrics_:

"May Nigeria not happen to you on important days."

oluwaferanmiifemade:

"They prefer to sell to those with big and many gallons before selling to others, knowing those same people will stand in front of the gas station to sell as black market I wonder the pleasure they derive in doing."

rabolcakes_events:

"We can't continue like this . Long queue everywhere. Am just tired of fuel scarcity."

rabolcakes_events:

"Hmmm! For how long are we going to do this . It is very frustrating . To get fuel to transport children to school is wahala. May God help us in this our Country."

ademolarh_

"Sorry sir , this current administration don’t even care just imagine even few weeks to election we are still seeing shege .. take good care sir."

shindara091:

"I can feel your pains. It hurts"

Kunle Afod Gets Emotional over burnt bus

popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, recently sparked emotions online with a post he shared on his page.

The movie star was emotional and pained about a misfortune that befell him. Afod shared a clip of his Toyota Hiace bus that was gutted by fire and destroyed beyond repair.

The filmmaker also revealed that his personal driver was also badly injured during the fire incident.

Source: Legit.ng