Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has shared a heartwarming picture of her daughter Avia

The actress' beautiful daughter, who will turn three this year, was spotted posing for the camera in a stylish outfit

As expected, many of Bukunmi's colleagues, fans and followers couldn't help but gush about her daughter

Popular Yoruba actress Bukunmi Oluwasina recently shared an adorable picture of her first child and daughter, Avia.

Bukunmi, who made headlines in 2021 after welcoming her baby, melts hearts after sharing a supposed message from her baby girl.

In the short caption, the actress' daughter disclosed she had taken over her mum's Instagram page, hinting fans should expect more posts from her.

"This is to let you all know that, I @avialuxuries, have finally taken over this page, and collected all my properties the old owner was using to do “Borrowpose”. 2024, NO GREE FOR ANYBODY! ‍♀️T for Thanks."

See the post on Bukunmi Oluwashina's page below:

Celebrities, fans gush about Bukunmi's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Toyin Abraham, among others, see them below:

bakarezhainab

"BabyGirl Is All Grownnnnn."

toyin_abraham:

"See my daughter."

jamiu_azeez1:

"Haha so fast oo, Avia is now a big girl oo The keeper of children will continue to watch over you my baby girl."

__moromoke:

"May we the waiting mothers experience this fullness of joy."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Awww representing well @bukunmioluwasina how market? my princess is Looking so onpoint with so much class and poise. Well done mommy on a serious note u are doing well."

ajoksy_babe:

"Go my beautiful Granddaughter.No gree for anyone o."

endy_b_adeyanba:

"Omo child of yesterday see beauty."

princex_temmie:

"My God, see Avia has really grown up. Keep growing in God's wisdom Darling."

