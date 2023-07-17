Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro has joined the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strike in the US

Osas, who is also an American citizen, revealed she had been a member of Sag-Aftra, the body behind strike action since 2006

Her pictures and videos from the protest have since sparked reactions from many Nigerian netizens who queried her actions

Popular Nigerian American actress Osas Ighodaro has shared pictures and videos of her participating in the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers' strike in the US.

The Guardian reported that the strike began on Thursday morning, July 13, by the US actors’ union Sag-Aftra ( formed in 2012 after a merger between the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), after the breakdown in negotiations with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), representing the studio bosses.

Osas Ighodaro reveals she has been a member of Sag-Aftra since 2006. Credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Osas, who revealed she had been a member of Sag-Aftra since 2006, was seen with a placard in New York, as she said she was proud to be a part of the movement.

"Stand Strong / Stay Strong ✊ Proud #SagAftra Member since 2006 ✊," she wrote in her caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the pictures and video of Osas Ighodaro participating in the protest in New York below:

See another picture of her in Los Angeles below:

Nigerian netizens react as Osas Ighodaro joins Hollywood actors' protest in the US

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens, see them below:

d.r.x_group

"Wow … the lady don change country??"

afajagbe:

"What's the significance of this movement. US Actors deserve more pay? Or what?"

yoggibaba:

"Smart girl..strike in Hollywood and ur film Dey enter cinemas every other week in nollywood #therealnaijababe ."

trafficbabz:

"This thing reach NY ? Omo you na global Protester @officialosas ."

joshua_jacob_semi:

"Proud of you my love ."

malikmacs:

"So this is what you were coming to do in Yankee ,lol who knew . I stand with you and other actors around the world! The industry needs to make sure staff writers and many support staff are able to make a good living consistently! @officialosas."

Osas' ex Ajibade flies to Nigeria to celebrate their daughter

Osas Ighodaro and her ex-husband Gbenro Ajibade made co-parenting look easy, and netizens do not hesitate to commend them, Legit.ng reported.

Their daughter Azariah clocked 7 recently, and Gbenro, as usual, made sure to fly into the country to surprise her.

Asides from surprising his child with his presence, the actor also threw her a surprise birthday party.

Source: Legit.ng