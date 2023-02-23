Popular Nollywood star Joke Silva appeared to have broken the hearts of many Nigerians with her political choice

The seasoned actor attended the just concluded All Progressives Congress presidential rally held in Lagos state

Joke took to social media to share pictures and videos taken during the event to show her unwavering support for Bola Tinubu

Renowned Nigerian actress Joke Silva has officially sealed her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The star actress took to social media to share moments from the recent APC Lagos state rally and a few speeches to reiterate her support for Tinubu two days before the election.

Nollywood star Joke Silva prays for Tinubu to win Credit: @officialasiwajubat, @ajokesilva

She stated that her earnest desire is for her principal, Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, to get the ticket.

Joke wrote on Instagram:

"The Grand Lagos Rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God's Grace, the ticket is his and Shetima. As usual with @kemskis and my big Sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the President on SDGs. Pic 2&3)Thanks, ladies for everything."

Nigerians roar as Joke Silva prays for Tinubu to win

bibxy:

"Obidient obiiiiiiiii obiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii obiiiiiiiii."

ovie1ne1235:

"Mummy dey support apc, but I dey support LP. That is the beauty of democracy. Young people, that are suffering from pdapc bad government for 24 years, please vote Peter Obi Vote LP for a better Nigeria."

zizifilofficial:

"Please can you all stop hiding under God? Please, with all due respect, can you make a Tinubu CEO of your own company? If no, please don't call the grace of God. You are free to make your own choice, just here to remind us that no one is exonerated from the consequences of the choices. See you all at the pool. Since our elders have decided to ignore the victims of #EndSARS."

omenazukingee:

"I watched the rally keenly during Asiwaju talks, I couldn’t pick anything, he wasn’t coherent. For the sake of our children and our dear Nation, let’s make a nice decision and shun personal gains and ethnicity and do the right thing by voting PETER OBI!.. suffer no Dey Tire unaaaa?"

symply_sholz:

"After the post of a bleeding Nigeria Lekki massacre at the end this is your choice wow and ur kids are in another man’s working country. Oh I miss your husband being the strong and vibrant man am sure he’s not proud of your decision even your children aren’t."

