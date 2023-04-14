Nollywood veteran producer Tunde Kelani has sparked excitement on social media over a new movie project

Kelani announced a sequel of the hit movie Saworoide is in the making after 24 years as he revealed it would be out soon

The sweet announcement has stirred massive reactions from many, including A-list moviemakers

Many Nigerians, including top Nollywood movie makers, are now anticipating the release of the legendary Yoruba movie Saworoide.

This comes after veteran producer, Tunde Kelani, in a statement on Thursday, April 13, announced a sequel of Saworoide is in the making, 24 years after the first part was released.

Jubilation as Tunde Kelani announces Saworoide Part 2. Credit: @tkelani/ wikipedia/Facebook: Proudly Yoruba

Kelani wrote via his social media timeline:

“When there is a cultural vacuum, moral and mental decay follows. SAWOROIDE 2 ( New movie) COMING SOON!"

Saworoide, a Nigerian political drama, was first released in 1999.

Celebrities, fans react to Tunde Kelani's announcement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from celebrities and fans; see them below:

ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"SAWOROIDE 2, Wow.Agba l’o to’ro lo…"

oluwabukola_arugba:

"Yaaaaaaaay jumping, Opem o."

bimboademoye:

"No way!!!. Saworoide 2? . Somebody pinch me."

kunleremiofficial:

"Legendary stuff!"

lavanessie:

"I am so ready. This is my favourite movie from your production (and Agogo Eewo)."

damolat:

"My dreams have come true. Let’s know when to resume TK."

theiifeedolapo:

"I told @onobrandie about saworide 2 last year at Afriff and how I had written a story related to saworide I’m excited about this."

critic_orb

"@tkelani I thought "Agogo Eewo" was "Saworoide 2"?"

carolkingck1:

"No better time than now…so much goings on to address. More grace sir❤️."

wurasamba:

"Hey thank God I can't wait to see it sir❤️❤️❤️."

rotimi_stephen:

"We can't wait oo."

hon_bolajoko:

"Can’t wait to see it! Awon omo Genz no fit sabi dis one ooo."

