A number of top Nollywood icons were recently hosted at the pre-premiere party for the reboot of Domitilla movie

Videos made the rounds online from the beautiful ceremony as FilmOne hosted the top Nollywood veterans

During the event, these icons were given their literal flowers, and they were all smiles as they received them

A pre-premiere party was recently held for the reboot of the famous Domitilla movie, and top Nollywood icons were hosted at the event by FilmOne.

A series of lovely and heartwarming videos made the rounds from the event on social media, and it was a pleasant sight to see the Nollywood veterans gathered in one place.

Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chinedu Ikedieze, Clarion Chukwurah, Zeb Ejiro, Fred Amata, Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Kate Henshaw and more, attended the beautiful event.

Nollywood icons were celebrated at Domitilla pre-premiere party. Photos: @filmoneng

Source: Instagram

The party was aimed at celebrating the Nollywood veterans and featured them being given their literal flowers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Note that it had always been the concern of fans that these Nollywood stars are not usually well celebrated during their lifetime, but they get all the praises and attention after their death.

It was beautiful to see these top Nollywood icons gathered in one place as they were each presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

See some videos of the Nollywood stars mingling at the event:

The Nollywood icons were treated to a sumptuous dinner.

Nollywood icons receive their flowers

See some videos of the heartwarming reactions of the Nollywood veterans as they received their flowers:

Netizens react as Nollywood icons receive their flowers at Domitilla pre-premiere party

The videos from the occasion that went viral online got a number of fans feeling nostalgic after seeing a number of Nollywood icons being celebrated. Read some of their comments below:

miss_ezeani:

“Arrrgh! The nostalgia!.”

obialunanma:

“Good to see all of them.”

sean.valley:

“Excellent initiative.”

justphabulous:

“This is good.”

ella_mimz:

“Ahhhhh!!!! the nostalgic feeling.”

gift_ndah:

“Love this .”

stepheny_acho_onabiyi:

“Beautiful…simply beautiful ❤️.”

sparkleshoesandbags:

“This is Lovely .”

Leave my wife's name out of your mouths - Actor Artus Frank

Popular Liberian Nollywood actor, Artus Frank, has made the news after he took to social media to defend his wife.

The movie star shared recent photos of himself with his wife alongside another throwback photo of them together on his official Instagram page.

Artus then accompanied the photos with a caption, blasting people who had criticised his wife’s older appearance.

Source: Legit.ng