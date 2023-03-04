Popular actor Yul Edochie has spoken against tribalism amid the recent talks about the owners of Lagos online

Yul, who revealed he has been living in Lagos since 2011, shared how the Yoruba people have been accommodating

The actor insisted that Lagos is a Yoruba state and it is wrong for anyone to say it is a no man’s land

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has penned a lengthy message to Nigerians as he speaks against tribalism.

Yul, who revealed he has been living in Lagos since 2011, where he owns a house, said he had never experienced any form of hatred from the Yoruba people despite being from another tribe.

Yul Edochie speaks against tribalism. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie says Lagos is a Yoruba state

The actor further addressed the trending discussion about the real owners of Lagos as he stressed that the state is a Yoruba state and not a no man’s land.

An extract from his statement read:

“And this talk that flying around that Lagos is a no man's land is wrong. Lagos is a Yoruba state in Yoruba land. Imagine someone saying that Anambra is a no man's land. That is cra. Anambra is an Igbo land. You can't come into someone's land and tell the person it's now a no man's land. Na you dey find trouble.”

He, however, acknowledged that every tribe has been instrumental to Lagos's growth.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

i_am_pedroaz:

"The man they claim own Lagos is from osun state so Lagos is a no man's land."

elliotunique_:

"Mr yul please if I may ask do you really know the history of lagos state."

soupsetal:

"Honestly this tribalism thing is dividing us badly... Let's pls see one another as brothers and sisters."

abjluxuryhub:

"The aworis and bini owns lagos."

