JJC Skillz son Benito disclosed that he has dropped his father's name and ceased to be his child formally

In a now-deleted post, Benito urged people to get it right as he is no longer a Bello like his father but now answers Andrews

To back up his claim, the teenager shared a photo of his new oyinbo dad, presumably his mum's partner

While JJC Skillz is basking in the euphoria of being a married man again, his son Benito has severed their father-son bond.

In a deleted post that has however, gone viral, the teenager, known for dragging his father online, revealed that he is no longer a Bello.

JJC Skillz son says he's no longer a Bello Photo credit: @benito.z.andrews/@jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

He advised people to get his new identity right and accompanied the announcement with a photo of his new dad, the Mr Andrews he has taken his name.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Benito's announcement

amababy7123:

"His Oyinbo Daddy wow ooo that's very interesting "

girlyessentials_more:

"This child na Godforbid."

pam_ayy:

"This boy really hates his father."

zandravirginhair:

"This boy is not well, his mother contributed to it. Mothers listen very well stop spoiling the mind of your kids towards their father, you’re only doing wrong to your child’s mental health and they will grow up with so much hatred in them."

mzz_mannie:

"He was the trouble maker between Funke and JJC."

mees_rammyy:

"If you dey pray to God for child pray make he no give you the one way go disgrace you."

kween___mimi:

"This boy is double trouble o.. Thank God Funke has separated from them."

johnellah:

"Toxic Child, toxic mother…. I can imagine what Funke Akindele went through."

JJC Skillz’s son Benito reacts to news of dad’s remarriage

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz’s alleged remarriage drew a reaction from his estranged son, Benito.

Shortly after the news made the rounds that the music mogul had gotten married secretly to an Ebira woman named Falilat Raji in Kano state, Benito shared his thoughts on it.

The youngster dropped a comment on a post by Instagram blogger, Cutie_Jullss, and expressed concern for his father’s new bride.

Source: Legit.ng