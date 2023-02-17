Tonto Dike’s friend and colleague, Doris Ogala, came for Churchill Olakunle after he shared a picture of his son to wish him a warm birthday

The Nollywood star’s friend Doris accused Churchill of being an uncaring father and termed him an attention seeker

Doris raged at him and questioned why he was getting in the way of King Andre’s 7th birthday celebration

Tonto Dikeh’s friend and colleague Doris Ogala blew hot on Churchill Olakunle after he made a post celebrating the son he had with the Nollywood star on his birthday.

Doris pointed out on her Instagram feed that Churchill only thinks of King Andre on his birthday.

Tonto's friend Doris Ogala slams Churchill for celebrating son's birthday Credit: @dorisogala, @tontolet, @churchillolkunle

Source: Instagram

She cursed at him and berated him for continuously interfering with King Andre’s birthday. She told Churchill to leave his son alone and warned trolls not to pursue her.

"Churchill You are a fool…in fact, you are an idiot…why won’t you stay…. With that one that witch gave to u.. must u put your mouth here… attention seeker…seeehhh nobody should come for me oooo… I didn’t wake up well..olodo na only birthday I will remember he’s your son..abeg…let the boy be please."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the screenshot of her comment below

Social media users react to Doris’ post

uchemaduagwu:

"A Man who only remember his son on Birthdays Na spiritual Father."

iamyetundebakare:

"I like Tonto’s growth and involvement in politics but As a single mother there are certain things you shouldn’t put your child through every year birthday doesn’t have to be dramatic ."

_luina4marvel:

"So every year the man goes to Tonto's page and screenshots a pic of his child to post only on birthday. If this was a land he was disputing with Tonto I'm sure he'd have gone to all law courts by now but as na pikin matter he is claiming the pity filled person who doesn't know how custody laws work. If he wanted to be a father to this child he will, let him drop all this drama."

deborah_ibi:

"What do you expect him to do, only his change of name will alert you that Tonto had prevented this man from being in his son's life."

mriykeoflondon:

"My only concern is that there's always an online drama between both parents whenever this innocent young boy is celebrating his birthday, but now, someone behind the scene has decided to take the lead. Sometimes, let people look beyond human differences and misunderstandings, thereby respecting the seed that they brought to the world ."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's 7th birthday with 7 cakes

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is excited as her son King Andre clocks seven years old on Friday, February 17.

To make it memorable, Dikeh went all out for her son, who she had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, as she ordered seven beautiful cakes with different designs.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a clip of cakes as she penned a short message to her son.

Source: Legit.ng