Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has taken to social media with another post encouraging her followers on how to live their lives

The mum of four urged her people to stay focused on making something out of their lives instead of impressing people

May also accompanied her post with photos of herself that got her fans gushing over her beauty

Yul Edochie's first wife, May, believes that people should work on themselves instead of living their lives for others.

The mum of four on her Instagram page urged her followers to make something of themselves and spend less time trying to impress people.

May Edochie shares new photos Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May also dropped a hint to her fans about having something major to announce.

The actor's wife wrote:

"Good morning fam, Spend a little more time trying to make something of yourself and a little less time trying to impress people. You are beautiful, stay focused. Big announcement coming soon."

See the post below:

Reactions to May's post

chiamakanwokeukwu:

"Queen forever."

blessn07:

"@mayyuledochie Our quintessential Queen, always so captivating. Keep winning sweetheart. Love you to the moon and back baby sis ❤️❤️"

lindatubjax:

"I will always love you for your courage and your strength through all these temptation❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_idyspa:

"This Queen We call you is not a Title You are truly Queen."

rynak_sweet:

"We can't wait oo. Let use this morning quote to hold body"

marvisreigns:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Go Our Queen we are glued to our screens because of you ooo."

realchiomaemenike:

"Very beautiful Biko."

shaprapra123:

"Na God de give grace, them no de force am. Asam is full of grace.❤️"

ritaebube:

"God’s protection upon you and your children always in Jesus name"

