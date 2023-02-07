Two youths' responses to being asked the marriage question regarding their present relationships have sparked a debate on the net

Without hesitation, both men stated that they have no plans of walking down the aisle with their girlfriends

Their statements angered many ladies who criticised the young men for toying with people's emotions

A lady's vox pop with two young men on the possibility of them settling down with their girlfriends has stirred mixed reactions among netizens.

The first person the lady walked up to replied her with an 'of course not' as he dismissed any intention of marrying his current girlfriend.

The young man said he can't marry his girlfriend. Photo Credit: @richybae55

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok clip, she asked another young man the same question and he too rubbished any possibility of marrying his bae.

The young men's responses left many ladies unimpressed and angry as they knocked the youths for deceiving their girlfriends.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Binaca Bellar said:

"Omo i feel like pranking my bf.

"Cause i Don't wanna waste my time."

Billx said:

"But why do they date in the first place ? Pleasure? Let me be going."

user4920915347882 said:

''U waste someone's time today, tomorrow will be ur turn."

Augusta Williams said:

"Truth is most people end up marrying people they never thought they'll marry when they first meet but when life see more..."

saaroyalty said:

"Ladies this is why I say, give yourself options too..2 can play this game."

_mikelvicki said:

"And the ladies they are dating are doing wife duties."

Ewurah Ajoa said:

"Wasting someone's time is painful, tell them now."

Actor advises men who are providers to priortise their physical health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, had advised men who are breadwinners to not joke with their health.

In a Twitter thread, the actor advised men to take care of their physical health, adding that they didn't choose their gender nor ask for the responsibility of the provider in a home. He wrote:

"Fellow Nigerian men PLEASE take care of your physical and mental health. You didn’t choose your gender or the label of PROVIDER so abeg no kill yourself."

The actor who stated that such men deserve some alone time added that it was important they went for regular medical checkups. He also urged them to speak to a therapist regularly.

Source: Legit.ng