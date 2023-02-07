Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, recently shared his interesting encounter with top actress, Kate Henshaw

Taking to social media, Zubby shared a video of himself with Kate and Chidi Mokeme on a movie set

The actress happened to give Zubby a kiss on his cheek and he blushed about it on his social media page

Popular Nigerian actor, Zubby Michael, recently took to social media to blush after his senior colleague, Kate Henshaw, gave him a kiss.

On his official Instagram page, the actor posted a video from the moment he was with Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme.

In the video, Kate was obviously in high spirits as she gave Zubby a peck on the cheek and also meant to give Chidi Mokeme the same peck but it mistakenly landed on his mouth.

Zubby Michael blushes after receiving a kiss from Kate Henshaw. Photos: @zubbymichael

After sharing the video, Zubby accompanied it with a caption where he explained that it was his first time working with Kate and he was pleased she was having a ‘kiss kiss bonanza”.

He wrote:

“It’s my first time working with AUNTY K and I’m lucky she is doing kiss kiss bonanza @k8henshaw GOD BLESS YOU.”

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to video of Kate Henshaw kissing Zubby Michael and Chidi Mokeme

Shortly after Zubby posted the video on his page, a number of netizens shared their funny reactions. Read some of their comments below:

sally_n.e.m:

"It’s a kiss kiss doings."

mary.igwe:

"Kiss kiss bonanza."

realmelvis:

"Chidi Mokeme should do more movies oooo..dat guy too Dey act oooo"

kumzychukwu:

"Make the kiss reach me oh."

ella_nonnie:

"Omo na kissing be the way now oo."

emmy_ironside:

"Una just they do watin they una mind."

worldwidefederation:

"No this kind kiss she gave to chidi before oh. That kiss get as e be oh. It’s just like 2 knack mate that has lost but found each other."

dandyiyke77:

"Make d kiss reach me too. Body Dey pepper me."

doris_chiny:

"I'm so happy you're where you are supposed to be... You don pass Asaba Nollywood level, and that's exactly what it should be. Keep up the ginger bro!"

anyafulugo25billion:

"You just share kisses anyhow, Please share reach me here, Abegi do not pass me by "

Kate Henshaw jumps on Chidi Mokeme, kisses him as they reunite

According to Chidi Mokeme, he and Kate Henshaw have been friends for over thirty years, way before Nollywood, as models.

Mokeme has been in the country since his latest project Shanty Town hit Netflix and is working on another with Kate as cast as well.

In the video he shared, the actor and his friend reunited like little kids, they ran into each other's arms and shouted to express their excitement.

