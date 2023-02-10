Actress Kate Henshaw recently left netizens in awe of her flexible body and colleague, Chidi Mokeme, was among those smitten by her moves

The Shanty Town actor didn’t hesitate to take to Henshaw’s comment section and disclose how much he loves her

Fans and other industry colleagues were also spotted in the comment section gushing over the veteran movie stat

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is never to be found wanting when it comes to middle-aged superstars with impressive physiques.

The Blood Sisters actress took her Instagram followers on a sweet journey with a dance video shared on her page.

Chidi Mokeme falls for Kate Henshaw's hot dance steps in video. Photo: k8henshaw/@chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Henshaw rocked a bum short, knee-length boots and long sleeve top as she put her impressive moves on display.

“Dance like no one is watching.... Own who you are and live fully.... You are the main actor in your movie... It's the month of love, if I no love myself, wetin I gain??” the actress captioned her video post.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch below:

Chidi Mokeme, others react

Shanty Town actor, Chidi Mokeme, was among those who couldn’t resist the video and had to write something in the comment section.

“In how many ways can I say I love you," the actor wrote.

Read more reactions below:

_omohbolanle said:

"Mummy I was waiting for you to tag the dancer then I realised it’s you."

b.akande said:

"How is Kate in her 50's na? This one na cheating abeg, you inspire me, well done."

mercy.salem.33 said:

"So many times I don't even know what to comment on your post you are just everything to me, I have learned to love myself because of you ma'am I love you for life."

lily_s_perfumery said:

"Aunty Kate o, are you sure you are 50 Haa I admire you a lot honestly you don't look 50 at all you can pass for 25 or 30 well done ma'am you are doing well."

theresaedem said:

"Ever positive, Ever kind!! Sis I Love youuu❤️."

do2dtun said:

"Give ‘em .. this is how to dance when your bank gives you new notes ."

Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw reunite in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw recently reunited and it was an adorable one.

The veteran actors ran into each other's arms like little kids and shouted excitedly to express how happy they were to see each other.

The highlight of the moment that got netizens talking was the kiss Mokeme and Henshaw shared.

Source: Legit.ng