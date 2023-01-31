Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has shared lovely moments from her children’s school inter-house sport

Mercy, who attended the event alongside her husband Prince Okojie was also spotted with popular stylist Toyin Lawani and actress Mimi Orjiekwe

The Nollywood actress and her hubby could be seen rooting for their kids in the different games they engaged in

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie have repeatedly expressed their love for their kids and how far they are willing to go to show it.

Mercy recently took to her social media timeline to share fun moments from her children’s school inter-house sport, which took place on Tuesday, January 31.

Mercy Johnson and hubby attend their kids' inter-house sport. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

A clip showed the exciting moment Mercy Jumped for joy after her kids' house emerged winner in a game.

Mercy was also spotted with popular stylist Toyin Lawani and actress Mimi Orjiekwe as they posed for the camera amid the fun.

Sharing the video, Mercy wrote:

“A quick stop at the kids inter house sport….Plus we won again….Team Daffodi…@tiannahsplacempire , @mimiorjiekweng and @mumsneeds cheered for us oo because they didnt win.”

Watch the video she shared below:

Watch the video Toyin Lawani shared below:

Fans celebrate with Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ella_beautyy_flo_wer

"Omo see family nahnah the other ones blogs go Dey show us,mercy I respect you."

jessicaposh1:

"The incoming House of Rep member Agbzilo always there."

omawildflower:

"My babies ."

favor_shines_nation1_:

"Pls don’t get pregnant again cuz seems like u are already tired on the last kid."

princesssadiyya:

"Awwwwwn so sweet God bless you."

realquinpinky:

"My love for purity is too massive❤️❤️."

king_kwad_:

"Hope say dem no do ojoro . Such a beautiful sight anyway. ❤️."

_sulepete:

"Na the pink win abi . Am so happy you go every were with ur kids , ya always there ."

Funny moment Mercy Johnson's daughter pulled a fast one on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mercy Johnson got more than she bargained for in a hilarious video of her and her daughters.

In the clip, Mercy was seen carrying her last child, Divine, while her first child, Purity pulled a fast one on her.

Purity used a filter that makes people's faces look like that of ‘monkeys’ which was unknown to Mercy Johnson.

