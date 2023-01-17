Jackie Appiah: Barefooted Actress Spotted with President Akufo-Addo's Daughter in Video, Fans Gush Over Her
- Multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has a flawless complexion and does a lot to maintain her pristine skin and body
- The Ghanaian entertainer has released a video in which she is seen barefooted while exercising at the R&R Luxury Wellness Fest
- She was spotted with Valerie Obaze, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, and fans have gushed over her Instagram footage
A-list Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has a great physique and puts in the work, including exercising to maintain her adorable form and healthy body.
The actress kicked off the year by attending the third edition of the R&R Luxury Wellness Fest to engage in some workout routines to keep fit.
Jackie Appiah spotted with Akufo-Addo's daughter
Jackie Appiah was spotted with Valerie Obaze, the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the wellness programme.
Taking to her Instagram account with more than nine million followers, the actress said she had a fun-filled day.
"It was a fun-filled packed event focusing on our mind, body, and soul."
Fans gushed over the actress after she posted a video from the programme on her page.
Fans comment on Jackie Appiah's video
According to Graceneewray, Jackie Appiah is the woman of her dream.
Mommy the woman of my dream from Ghana .
Ochieng9594 commented:
You're beautiful, dear.
Shalomrichshalom posted:
Lovely queen.
Linvrick commented:
I pray to see you one day! Much love sis.
Theophilusajayi2500t reacted:
I can't wait to visit her in 2024 .
Jackie Appiah attends wedding in stunning dress, carries N7.2m Chanel bag
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah started the year 2023 on a high fashion note, making public appearances in elegant outfits.
The style influencer wore an elegant white lace dress for the luxurious white wedding.
The corseted long-sleeve dress was styled with a brown Chanel bag valued at over N7.2 million (over $16,000) as she smiled beautifully for the camera.
Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in the black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. The award-winning celebrity wore subtle flawless makeup as she posed with other wedding guests.
