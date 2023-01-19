Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in an orange two-piece outfit as she partied with her rich friends

The style icon and trendsetter was spotted with a white expensive designer bag at the star-studded event

In the trending video, Jackie Appiah was seen showing off her impeccable dance moves serving us with new dance tips

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her wealthy friends who are chief executive officers of big companies are always spotted in elegant outfits.

The top style icon who is friends with the political daughters of her country has been seen multiple times at Sandbox beach club owned by Femi Asante. She is the wife of Akufo-Addo's executive secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks elegant in white and African print dresses. source: @jackieappiah

Over the weekend, Jackie Appiah was seen in a stylish two-piece outfit; a folded long-sleeve shirt to the elbow and oversized shorts which flaunted her smooth legs.

The award-winning actress styled her looks with a white Jacquemus designer bag that cost nine thousand Ghana cedis (N345k) according to Farfetch. The mother of one completed her looks with white designer pumps as she showed off her dance moves.

The thirty-nine-year-old screen goddess is one of the female celebrities whose hairstyle game is always on top. She never steps out without her expensive gold jewelry that compliments her classy looks.

Jackie Appiah wore smooth and mild makeup as she hung out with her friends at the popular beach club.

Nigerian celebrity, Omotade Alalade, a fertility advocate looked classy in a long white shirt, and elegant camisole styled with blue denim jeans. She wore mild makeup and a colored ponytail hairstyle.

Jackie Appiah attends wedding in stunning dress, carries N7.2m Chanel bag

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah started the year 2023 on a high fashion note, making public appearances in elegant outfits.

The style influencer wore an elegant white lace dress for the luxurious white wedding. The corseted long-sleeve dress was styled with a brown Chanel bag valued at over N7.2 million (over $16,000) as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in the black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. The award-winning celebrity wore subtle flawless makeup as she posed with other wedding guests.

