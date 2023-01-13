Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, has continued to dazzle fans with news of her traditional wedding

More videos from the star-studded occasion has emerged on social media and a number of netizens reacted to them

Nkiru was seen dancing with a bottle of wine as she looked for her man in the crowd among other lovely displays

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional wedding ceremony has continued to take over social media.

Days after the occasion, more photos and videos from the event have started to make the rounds online and have drawn reactions from fans.

In one snap, the smiling bride who dazzled in her burgundy coloured outfit was seen dancing and holding a bottle of wine.

New videos from Nkiru Sylvanus' wedding leaves fans gushing. Photos: @igboweddingng, @chiefimo

Nkiru then proceeded to dance around and try to locate her husband in the crowd as is a custom with Igbo traditional weddings. She was also surrounded by other women who hailed her.

See the clip below:

In another video, the movie star was seen dancing with her husband after locating him with the bottle of wine. They were both surrounded by well-wishers as they danced while some guests sprayed them with cash.

See the video below:

Another video showed a compilation of some of the memorable moments from Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional wedding including clips of her husband dancing, spraying his wife money, Nkiru kneeling to feed her man a cup of drink among other displays.

See below:

See more photos and videos from the wedding below:

Fans gush over snaps from Nkiru Sylvanus and husband’s traditional wedding

The newly emerged photos and videos from the couple’s traditional wedding ceremony impressed a lot of fans and raised a series of comments.

Read some reactions below:

priscabnny:

"❤️❤️❤️ congratulations dear. GOD'S Time is the best. May your home be peaceful"

thrift_and_more_byrossy:

"When is ur time even the enemy can’t stop it. Congrts to them such a swt couple"

chim_ama_kaa:

"Waz all these cuteness"

ladynenyee:

"Congratulations to them. I believe God sha, it's just a matter of time, it will happen with the right person."

mizz_veee01:

"This is too beautiful, congratulations to the couple very soon I will dance my dance of celebration Amen "

udeagugift:

"Their skin is really skinning! Nna men Issa cute kids alert something"

nuelaholic:

"At last we don see the man face. Congratulations to them."

exquisitely_queen:

"Was worth the hiding! He’s a fine man and she’s just stunning. Babies will be gorgeous. So happy for ble ble!"

official_candycaramel:

"E reach to hide the man o Abeg he too fine"

abjluxuryhub:

"Delay is not denial i’m so happy for her "

Congrats to the couple.

