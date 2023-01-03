The drama between actor Alexx Ekubo and his estranged fiancée Fancy Acholonu continues to get messy as more details surface online

A purported conversation between the former lovebirds has surfaced online and it showed what Fancy went through within 5 years

The leaked chats have sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing dissatisfaction at Alexx's action

It appears the heated drama between actor Alexx Ekubo and his estranged fiancee, Fancy Acholonu has heightened as a purported chat between them has gone viral online.

The leaked chat revealed Fancy wanted them to keep their wedding on a low profile while Alexx wanted an elaborate wedding.

Also, the chat claimed Alexx had been living a fake life as he bought his doctorate degree. More from the chat revealed Fancy had been the one footing the bill and wanted them to own a house after their marriage.

The chat also showed that before Fancy announced the end of their relationship, the actor had threatened her to keep things away from the public.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the purported chat between Fancy and Alexx

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

seun_dreams:

"She go soon tell us how many times Alex dey sht in a day."

official_ose007:

"Nah girls go still come here dey judge fancy..... everybody go dey alright."

its__ivrinnah

"Funny enough, the odds in all of these are so glaring ‍♀️ May God never allow us to be intentional about someone who is just using us."

damnath_collections:

"Shey that guy looks like someone who is ready to settle down? Hell no...it's not good to be toying with innocent heart tho."

mikky._.x:

"This na the wife material … if to sey I old enough, walai I for marry am next week or February ..."

itzjust_anitah:

"They didn’t have any connection...it looked more like a business transaction than a relationship."

