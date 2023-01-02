Popular actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the recent revelation by his colleague Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover Fancy Acholonu

Uche described Alexx as spiritually immature as he advised ladies against manipulative relationships

The controversial actor’s statement has sparked reactions from netizens as many repeatedly dragged him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following a recent statement by actor Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover Fancy Ancholonu about him convincing her to publicly apologised to him, controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has shared his two kobo on the issue.

Uche, while reacting to the report said Alexx is not spiritually mature as he advised ladies to be wary of manipulative relationships.

Uche Maduagwu tells ladies to be wary of manipulative relationships. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“When I said Alex was not spiritually Matured, some of you Dey PARIWO, dear Ladies, pray you no enter Manipulative Relationship.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

Screenshot of Uche Maduagwu's post. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Uche Maduagwu says Alexx Ekubo is spiritually immature

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many dragged Uche, see them below:

twyla_kijie:

"@uchemaduagwu why are you always in every comment section."

nonsomark:

"@uchemaduagwu madam we don see your maturity."

donaldreal:

"@uchemaduagwu who be this roasted cow…dude are mentally disturb."

ijefine2021:

"@uchemaduagwu that apology was under SPIRITUAL MANIPULATION, quote me anytime.."

extyperfections:

"@uchemaduagwu shut up, this is not what you said before ..."

prettypeagasus_:

"@uchemaduagwu pele oo oga spirituality try and sometimes like you’re doing too much use this time and actually find something to do your on everyone’s matter Uche it’s embarrassing ."

benozery:

"@uchemaduagwu Ana-akogheri, the girl is the one that is manipulative."

obis_daughter_:

"@twyla_kijie The Oloriburuku no get any work that making jest of other people. If anybody know any asaba direcyor make them please give this guy one waka role na nuisance him be."

Fancy Ancholonu takes down apology post

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Acholonu took down her apology post to the actor and dismissed the reports of them being back together.

Fancy in a new year message said she would be speaking for herself this year as she was no longer under anyone’s control.

In her words:

“Happy New Year everyone 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & FINALLY no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all ❤️ & #SimplyFancy ✨”

Source: Legit.ng