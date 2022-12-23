Nollywood actor Zubby Michael had some of his colleagues over at his residence for his end-of-the-year party, which he tagged Eze Ndi Ala

The likes of Yul Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Hanks Anuku, among others were present at the event which took place on Wednesday, December 21

To make it more special, Zubby Michael promised to give the sum of N10 million to 10 people, which stirred reactions online

Nigerian actor Zubby Michael is making headlines over videos from his end-of-the-year party which he tagged Eze Ndi Ala Day.

The party which took place at Zubby’s residence on Wednesday, December 21 was star-studded with the likes of Yul Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Hanks Anuku who was reported to be unwell, among others in attendance.

Zubby Michael promises to give out N10m to 10 people. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby also shared a video which showed a cow being killed for the event.

In another post, the actor promised to give out the sum of N10 million to 10 lucky people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Zubby Michael’s post of him appreciating colleagues who attended his party:

Zubby shares video showing the moment a cow was killed

See the video shared by Destiny Etiko below:

Netizens react to Zubby Michael’s promise to give out N10m

See some of the reactions below:

florish16:

"Na here I stand o my OGA."

official_ossy_big:

"Make una leave poor man alone ...which one be 10m again for this sun."

bishop_patoranking:

"Chei senior man, i come late bese on one or two reasons. But i believe say Christmas giveaway go reach my hand. God bless you doings man."

diamachi_concept:

"Boss you don share the money finish???."

adaobi888:

"May his goodness and mercy concerning to follow you all the days of your life, you shall excel in everything you do in life ."

ngbest99:

"You guys should stop Saying what you can't do."

Video and pics of Zubby Michael and Regina Daniels at a movie scene stir reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a scene from a movie set between popular Nollywood stars, Regina Daniels and Zubby Michael had tongues wagging.

This was after Zubby Michael shared a clip on his Instagram page, which showed him and Regina seated on a bed with some recharging fans to ventilate the room.

In a later part of the clip, the two movie stars were seen lying together while Regina Daniels rested her head on Zubby’s chest.

Source: Legit.ng