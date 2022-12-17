Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo seems to be getting ready for the Christmas celebration as he flooded his page with cute pictures

Alexx, however, added a caption where he asked ladies if they were happy in their relationship or if he should give them his number

The actor’s statement stirred massive reactions from many ladies as they ask him to give them his number

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has stirred reactions from many ladies on social media after he shared a post about relationships.

The actor, who is getting for the Christmas celebration shared new cute pictures of him and added a caption many ladies couldn’t turn a blind eye on.

Alexx Ekubo stuns in cute pictures. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo in the caption wrote:

“Are you happy in your relationship or should I give you my number? ♂️ Soro soke i’m doing Christmas prom."

See the post below:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo’s statement about relationship

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ezinneakudo:

"Then we will use your number and do gini?"

yomicasual:

"Your number na recharge card? Abeg move with your flower pynt ."

veekey_nkem:

"Thank God i am Single pringle."

phayvie_vour:

".. gimme ur number biko."

abenashalom:

"Give me your number biko, somebody's daughter can not come and kill herself ."

kendgertrude:

"Give me your number please."

__lov_kidowty:

"Plz gime oooh."

tgold234:

"Not only ur number but a dm and some give away ☺️."

lesh029:

"Drop it let me ask you something."

veekey_nkem:

"I WANT YOUR NUMBER."

blessingemmanuel907:

"I'm happy small in the relationship12/100."

Alexx Ekubo cautions actress Regina Askia over D'banj

The report of singer D’banj’s arrest was received with different reactions on social media as veteran actress Regina Askia was cautioned against sharing her opinion about it by Alexx Ekubo.

In screenshots of a chat Askia shared, Alexx appealed to her to take down her post on D’banj’s arrest, adding that it was not in their place to do so.

In her response, the actress appreciated him for looking out for her as she wondered why people would have to shy away from the truth because of backlash.

Source: Legit.ng