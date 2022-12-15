Popular singer Teni has been treating her fans and followers to new pictures of her looking all different

Teni in a recent post on her social media timeline flooded her page with moments of her rocking an Ankara outfit at a show

Netizens couldn’t help but gush about the pictures as some teased the singer about her new look, adding that she must have found love

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata better known as Teni has been dropping some amazing pictures of her lately since she trimmed down.

The Sugar Mummy of Lagos in a recent post has now blessed her fans with new pictures of her rocking an Ankara outfit at a show. In one of the pictures, Teni wore a pretty smile on her face.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Teni wrote:

“I don’t play by the books, got Bottega’s on Ankara.”

See her post below:

Fans gush about Teni’s new pictures

Many fans and followers of the singer have since taken to her comment section to drop beautiful messages about her new look.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ojezart25:

"I don't understand oooo, are my eyes deceiving me? Abeg, mak pesin borrow me ooo."

_ibikhunle:

"The new teni is tening."

keji_hairline:

"Be like say Teni don fall in love, the new teni is tening ."

jiggy_teeens:

"Sugar baby of Lagos ❤️."

estymoore_:

"I just really want weight loss tips because you look amazing ."

aibinu_ola:

"D last slide u luk beautiful in it."

hypemanguru:

"This is a different you ."

roseyfemz2:

"The transformation is huge ❤️."

queennuhuesq:

"Weightloss secret pls."

ogechi_pretty_ogunwa:

"You loose a lot of weight."

luckyghram7:

"Best of TENI."

iam_kenzomoney:

"I wish to just meet you."

