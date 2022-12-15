Veteran movie star Sikiratu Sindodo has shared lovely pictures of her lookalike daughter Naomi

The actress, in a sweet birthday message to her daughter, said she would always remain her little girl

Popular movie stars as well as fans and followers of the actress have since joined her to celebrate her daughter's birthday

Popular Yoruba actress Tayo Odueke, better known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has flooded her page with pictures of her lookalike daughter Naomi, who marked her birthday on Wednesday, December 14.

The actress, in a birthday message to Naomi on Instagram, said she would forever be her little girl no matter how old she gets.

Actress Sikiratu Sindodo shares cute pictures of her daughter. Credit: @sindodotayo

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Even though you’re getting older every year you’ll always remain my little girl in the diapers. Happy birthday bestie. Love you."

See her post below:

In another post, Sikiratu Sindodo joked about telling her daughter to stop growing up so fast.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday bestie……I told you to stop growing up so fast‍♀️but as usual, you didn’t listen. Love you babie❤️ "

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans and followers celebrate Sindodo's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

wumitoriola:

"Happy birthday omo mama eeee❤️❤️❤️."

omowunmiajiboye:

"Happy birthday Dammy baby ❤️❤️ may God continue to protect you."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday to your sister wishing her many more blessings years my baby❤️❤️."

trendy_n_elegant:

"Many happy returns to her,you will not sorrow over her . Love from tpumpy ilorin."

omojinadspalace:

"Happy birthday to you, llnp."

hajjiproper77:

"Hbd darling daughter,more better years ahead dammie ❤️❤️❤️."

temmiehairlyn:

"Happy Birthday Sis Many more Years on Earth."

dj_summie;

"Happy birthday more life in good health and abundant wealth."

