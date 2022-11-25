Newly wedded Peggy Ovire has stunned many as she shared some facts about her two big sisters' marriages

Peggy revealed her two sisters have been married for 30 years and 21 years, respectively, as she expressed the desire to follow in their footsteps

Her revelation has stirred reactions from many of her fans, with many praying for her marriage with actor Leonard Fredrick to work

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire, who recently got married to actor Leonard Fredrick has shared some lovely details about her family.

Sharing a picture from her wedding, which showed her two big sisters praying for her and Fredrick, Peggy said they have been married for 30 and 21 years, respectively.

Peggy Ovire's eldest sister has been married for 30 years. Credit: @peggyovire

Peggy revealed her family puts God first in everything they do, adding that her sisters' prayer is a seal that her marriage with Fredrick would work.

The actress wrote in her caption:

“This right here was the Highlight of the Night for me, I was Raised in a family that puts God First in Everything & Grew up seeing my 2 big sisters Love God Fervently. The eldest, (left ) has been Married for 30yrs & my other sister Gifty (right )Married for 21yrs & still Counting……. I don’t know how they do it but having them Cover us under God’s guidance, and protection and Me following in their footsteps is a Blessing I’ll Never forget."

See the post below:

Fans gush as Peggy Ovire shares details about her 2 big sisters

See some of the reactions below:

ugezujugezu:

"Our league..... League of the permanently married. Welcome."

kevwejoshua1:

"This is sweet. U shall celebrate 70 years of marriage."

chinyerenwosuokoye:

"Yours shall be among the best . Amen. Your hubby is my mother in love favorite actor. God bless your home. ."

Fredrick Leonard says he is still a Zaddy

Fredrick Leonard, while sharing a video on his Instagram page, added in the caption of his post that he remains a zaddy.

In his words:

“Back To Base. Clad in This Beautiful Outfit. I’m Still Your ZADDY ❤️”

His post triggered reactions from many of his female fans, who said he broke their hearts.

