A young Nigerian female TikToker went viral online after she shared a video disclosing that she had just acquired a brand new car, a Benz that's worth over N20m

This has got people talking online as many questions about the veracity of claims noting how she was able to afford such an amount to acquire such an expensive car

While many others have wished her congratulations on her latest achievement, egging her on to continue doing what she does so far, it is legal

A Young Nigerian female TikToker by the name of Shirin Borau recently went viral online after she disclosed on her page that she had just acquired her first car at age 17.

Shirin's new achievement has sparked emotions online as many came for her, querying how she could afford such an expensive car at just 17.

A Nigerian female TikToker, Shirin Borau, has gone viral online after she shared that she just acquired an expensive new car. Photo credit: @sheisshirin/@de_general_comedy

Source: Instagram

Some even suggested that the young TikToker wasn't the one who acquired the car but rather her popular skit-maker boyfriend, De-General.

Shirin, who excitedly shared on her page that she recently acquired a C300 2016 Mercedez Benz, is one of the fastest-growing female TikToker in Nigeria with over 1.3m followers.

See Shirin's video announcing her latest achievement below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of Shirin congratulating herself after she acquired her first car at 17:

@oluwa_martial_of_ibadan:

"If you like buy Benz at the age of 10, me self go buy my own Ire akari."

@official_godwin9:

"In Nigeria you’re not allowed to have drivers license till you’re 18 so what’s up with this?"

@az_dives:

"lol. I no sha wan hear later say na one man buy an and the wife don collect am. And they start Dey drag each other for this same socia media oo. Cus you say na TikTok money now oo."

@ceejay2298:

"Buh dah Ride is not up to 20m nah ......we sef get car too nah."

@cyruscasper007:

"Same thing with these comedy skit makers, boooom 1 month later dem don buy car now nah TikTok. Wetin dey occur gan gan."

@capt_joker:

17 years? So D-general dey date underage right?

@gazzy_gnf:

"Believe everything u see on tiktok at ur own risk."

Source: Legit.ng