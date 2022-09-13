Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun recent took to social media to share a testimony of how she overcome ovarian cysts

Zainab disclosed the ovarian cysts in her body disappeared two days before she was to have surgery to remove it

The testimony has left many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers reacting as they joined her in thanksgiving

Actress Zainab Balogun is currently making headlines after she took to social media to recount how an ovarian cyst in her body disappeared two days before she had surgery to remove it.

Zainab, who was a cast in the popular movie Wedding Party, shared a video via her Instagram page as she revealed two ovarian cysts were discovered in her body in 2020, and she had surgery to remove them.

Fans join Zainab Balogun to thank God. Credit: @zainabbalogun

Source: Instagram

However, in 2022, the cyst returned and was stronger than the previous one as she was advised to undergo another surgery to remove her left ovary and the cyst.

The actress, in her statement, revealed the miracle started in April when the cyst reduced in size as she prayed to God to heal her completely.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Zainab revealed that two days before her surgery, she went to the hospital for a pre-surgery scan, only for the doctors to say they couldn’t find any cysts in her body anymore.

In her words:

“I’ve been sitting on the first layer of this testimony since July but then God wanted to add Jara ✨

I’ve been on an interesting health journey. I had surgery and was diagnosed with stage 3 endometriosis 2 years ago. I prepared for another surgery in July 2022 to remove an ovary. Faith intensified as I joined NSPPD morning prayers.”

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans join Zainab Balogun in thanksgiving

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adesuaetomi:

"Love you Z. It is permanent in Jesus name❤️."

jemimaosunde:

"Love you Zainab❤️❤️❤️❤️ so thankful for you."

bolanle:

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done us welll Hahahhahahahahah my Jesus . My sweet healer . Ah Godddddd thank you!!!!!!!!!!!"

Fun moment from Bolanle Olukani and Zainab Balogun's trip to the Maldives

All work and no play excite the average person, and this seems to be the mantra celebrity best friends Bolanle Olukani and Zainab Balogun lived by during their trip to the Maldives.

The media personality and actress are undoubtedly hard workers in the entertainment industry, and their current vacation is just what they needed to unwind and have the perfect girl time.

The ladies initially spent a few days in Turkey and took fans through their experience, but no one saw the trip to the Maldives coming and all the fun that awaited them.

Source: Legit.ng