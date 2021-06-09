- Celebrity best friends Bolanle Olukani and Zainab Balogun have fed members of the internet community with visually stimulating images from their vacation

- The ladies are currently on vacation in the Maldives after leaving Turkey and they are living their absolute best lives

- Legit.ng has compiled beautiful pictures and videos of the Maldives through Bolanle and Zainab’s eyes

All work and no play makes the average person least excited and this seems to be the mantra celebrity best friends Bolanle Olukani and Zainab Balogun have been living by in the past few weeks.

The media personality and actress are no doubt, hard workers, in the entertainment industry and their current vacation is just what they needed to unwind and have the perfect girl time.

Zainab Balogun and Bolanle Olukanni’s trip to the Maldives. Photo: @bolanle/@zainabbalogun

Source: Instagram

The ladies initially spent a few days in Turkey and took fans through their experience but no one saw the trip to the Maldives coming and all the fun that awaited them.

Their thousands of fans and followers have been able to live vicariously through them as they spend each passing day with a beautiful curation of their daily activities.

Legit.ng has compiled pictures and videos from the ladies’ vacation. Check them out below:

The Maldives through Bolanle’s eyes:

The Maldives through Zainab's eyes

