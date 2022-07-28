Nollywood actress Ogunro Kudirat’s response to a fan who asked her for N50,000 on Instagram has stirred a lot of reactions online

The actress had opened a Question and Answer poll on her Instagram page for her fans to ask her anything; and a fan asked if she could give him N50k

Kudirat replied, asking him if he could also come to Mushin market in Lagos to help her carry a load

Popular Yoruba actress Ogunro Kudirat recently caused a stir online with a response she gave to a fan who asked her for N50k on Instagram.

It all started when the actress opened a Question and Answer poll on her verified Instagram page for her fans to ask her anything that she was going to answer.

Actress Ogunro Kudirat's reply to fan causes stir. Credit: @semilorepweety

Source: Instagram

A fan, however, asked Kudirat if she could give him N50,000. The actress replied to the fan and told him she could give him the money, but he had to come to Mushin market in Lagos to help her carry a load.

She wrote:

“Very simple. Meet me at Mushin Market by 4:30. I get load to carry but na root oo ‘Egbo Igi’ can you come?”

Check out the post below:

Social media users react

This got many social media users talking as they believed she was being nice because that was a simple and fair deal which is better than insulting the fan.

Check out some of their reactions below:

iamrealebere:

"Very simple offer instead of insults."

moe.diva:

"She offered u a job . I don’t see how u don’t want to work to earn ur keep. Just seat down press phone give me 50k im surprised people are abusing the lady."

_aniscooser:

"It’s not easy out there. Don’t just contact people when you need them, contact them to see if they need you."

denyefa___:

"If na me I go go help her carry am collect my 50k."

toyinn_:

"Best reply…. Simply means she works hard to get her money."

