Actor Jude Chukwuka has described his latest release – the remake of Asake and DJ Spinal’s Palazo, as the tip of the iceberg

According to him, he has a lot in store for his fans and revealed that the video got a lot of reactions both online and offline

He also explained that what he does by remaking those songs as an older person is bridging the gap between both older and younger generations

Nollywood veteran actor Jude Chukwuka recently dropped a music video for the remake he did of Asake and DJ Spinal’s Palazzo and it stirred a lot of reactions on social media.

Legit.ng, however, spoke with him on this new release, why he has decided to shoot a video for the remake and also his fans’ reactions to the video.

Grandpa Marlian, as he is popularly called, revealed that after the release of the Palazzo video, he got a call from one of MI’s agents who wanted him to vibe to the rapper’s latest release ‘The guy’.

He also explained that the video really did well online and right now it is the second most watched video on his page, after the Naira Marley’s mafo video which he did.

“The Palazzo video is the second most-watched video on my page now after the Naira Marley’s mafo video that I did. Since I have posted it, the traffic hasn’t broken, more and more people are sharing it and as they share it kept spreading like wildfire,” he said.

Chukwuka also added that the Palazzo video was just the tip of the iceberg and that his fans should watch out for more from him.

On the older generation’s reactions to his remakes

When asked to talk about the reactions he has gotten from the older generation who are his contemporaries to his remakes, 56-year-old Jude said he sees himself as bridging the gap between the older and younger generations.

He said: “You know, that is the attraction, many of my friends have called me to tell me, Jude, it is because of you that I started listening to these boys. Sometimes they say, oh, so this is what this guy was saying here.

“They actually get to know the exact lyrics of these songs from my videos. Some of them don’t even like listening to them at all, so it is when I break it down that they listen and start to fall in love with the songs.

Check out Jude Chukwuka's Palazzo video below:

