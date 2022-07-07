Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has recounted her experience after going to the market to buy yam as she reacts to the high cost of living

The actress said she ended up paying N2000 for a tuber of yam she wanted to buy at N1,500 as she asked how Nigerians were managing

Many of the actress' fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to react, with many sharing their experiences

It seems the high cost of living and hike in the price of foodstuff is getting to celebrities in the country.

This comes as popular actress Kate Henshaw took to social media to recount her recent experience in the market.

Kate Henshaw is wondering how people manage in Nigeria. Credit @katehenshaw

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw revealed she went to the market to buy yam, which she wanted to get for N1500 but ended up paying N2000.

In a show of concern, the actress asked Nigerians how they were managing.

In her words:

“A tuber of yam 3000 naira. I price 1500, whosai & the seller walked away.. na old yam oo. Ended up paying 2000 naira. 2K wey I think say I go use buy yam & potatoes with. How people dey manage?? Hmmm oòohhhh.”

See the post below:

Internet users share market experience

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to share their market experience.

odili_nna:

"Honestly it’s so frustrating how the prices of foodstuffs have risen so much. May God save us."

jadenetiosa:

"Oh u just dey arrive, u never see anything. I bought tomatoes worth 2k e b like #500 own. Na die we dey so."

precioussucre:

"Na rich people dey chop yam and plantain this season."

mr__landlordd:

"Na tomatoes pain me pass, no tomatoes 200 again."

mko_bank:

"I don't really understand why this is happening! What is causing this food hike!? Is it the farmers, the distributors? How can foods produced in Nigeria go up this way? Rice, beans, yams. This are all grown here? Anyone care to explain why?"

