Popular Nollywood actor Augustine Iloh has raised concerns on social media with his recent post

The movie star claimed in an Instagram post that he is hated by people in Nollywood including those he helps

Iloh also revealed that he is also currently suffering from poisoning in his emotional post which raised reactions

Popular Nigerian actor, Augustine Iloh, has cried out on social media about the people in Nollywood.

Taking to his official Instagram stories, the film star shared his recent predicament with his numerous fans.

According to the movie star, he is currently suffering from poisoning.

Also in the emotional post, Iloh added that he is very much hated by the people in Nollywood. He added that he is even hated by people he has helped very much.

The actor however concluded the post by saying that as long as he loves people from his deepest heart, and also helps people without seeking anything in return, then nobody can hurt him.

In his words:

“I don’t know why people hate me sooo much in this Nollywood. Especially people that I help hate me more than ever. Right now I’m suffering from poison but it’s well. As long as I love people from my deepest heart, I help people without seeking for anything in return, no one can hurt me.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react to Augustine Iloh’s worrisome post

Read what some internet users had to say about the actor’s post below:

Uche__dee:

“You’re too soft, be wicked!”

Hershabiedollscollections:

“Omooo human heart is full of wick#dness .”

Myselfdefense_ng:

“Don't expect your colleagues to love you most times they never do even family might not always love you so do your thing and watch your back.”

Aniscooser:

“It’s sad to hear this. If I see him in a movie, I always watch it. Speedy recovery. Extremely sad.”

Ehis.omos:

“Pls and pls u people should not touch this my favorite oooh .”

Duchess_faith_:

“Once them don see say u wan shine ✨ if you no strong them go delete you.”

Preshann_:

“A part of this is giving publicity stunt sha. It should have been someone that already has fame. Now I’m wondering what they are jealous of and what they want to kill you for. ”

Okoliijeoma:

“This funny guy, I always love his acting, wish you quick recovery.”

Actor Mr Ibu reportedly poisoned by jealous family member

It is no longer news that veteran actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, recently recovered after a long battle with an ailment.

The comic actor shared his testimony after recounting how he and his elder brother were poisoned by a family member.

In a video making the rounds online, Mr Ibu, his brother, his wife and a friend, were all seen on the altar in church as the actor shared his story.

