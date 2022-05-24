Opeyemi Falegan, an ex-lover to Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, has reacted to her claim that an anonymous fan placed her on a monthly allowance of N1 million

Falegan, in a statement, referred to the actress as a liar as he said she would say anything to remain relevant

He went on to say many people like the actress date for survival and not for love, a statement which has stirred reactions online

Fans may expect more drama from Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan.

This comes as Falegan, in a statement, accused Nkechi of lying after she said an anonymous fan placed her on an allowance of one million naira per month.

Falegan said there are a lot of people like the actress who only date for survival and not for love.

He added that the actress was only chasing clout and would say anything to remain in the spotlight.

Falegan stated:

“Most of you actually date for survival and not love. Lie lie lie everywhere. Lol Lol. Cloutina will say any rubbish to remain relevant. Always sounding hungry. Oma se ooo. Thank God, I dodged that bu*let.”

Mixed reactions as Falegan drags Nkechi Blessing

callmedamy:

"We know say na zobo but You sef rest."

queen_gis:

"We no say na lie but oga you too act like a man and rest."

ibisomi08:

"All other politicians are busy with politics and making more money you’re here dragging a woman Pele o Honorable eleleya."

poshbecky_:

"Without Nkechi’s name, man can’t be relevant,if I were NBS I won’t give u the attention u crave so badly,baby politician."

amyshine0:

"You didn't dodge any bullet. You're just being too childish."

shes_spotless:

"Abeg I think say this mata don finish since ‍♀️."

Nkechi Blessing reveals an anonymous man placed her on N1 million allowance

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing specially thanked an anonymous man whom she named Mr A for placing her on a N1m monthly allowance.

She added that the man's identity is still unknown but he has never failed to credit her when due.

Nkechi then went on to express gratitude to God for sending her help and for the strangers who have taken interest in her matter.

