My Father’s Favourite: Eniola Badmus Rejoices As Her Sister Clocks 43, Graduates From University of Greenwich
- Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has shown off her older sister Pelumi Badmus, who she described as her late's father favourite
- This comes as the actress celebrated her sister on her 43rd birthday and also congratulated her as she graduated from the University of Greenwich, the UK
- Many of the actress' fans and followers took to the comment section to celebrate and also penned congratulation messages to her big sister
Popular actress Eniola Badmus recently took to her social media timeline to show off her old sister Pelumi Badmus as she added a new year on Wednesday, May 4th.
Eniola celebrated her sister as she clocked 43 years old and congratulated her for bagging a degree from the University of Greenwich in the UK.
The actress described her older sister as her late's father's favourite and stressed that she was sure he would be proud of her latest achievement.
Eniola wrote:
"Happy birthday to my Big sister @pelumi_badmus my Father’s favourite Continue to live long 43 looks good on you and congratulations on your graduation I’m sure Daddy is proud of you in Heaven."
See the post below:
Fans send congratulatory messages to Eniola Badmus' sister
Many fans and followers of the Nollywood actress have since taken to the comment section to celebrate with her.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
ucheodoputa1:
"Happy birthday beautiful and many more greater years ahead Amen."
omosefejj:
"See as she fresh."
dj_kissizko:
"Your big Sis 43 mio ni so Nkan kan ☹️. Having said that congrats ."
cshisommm:
"Fine sister you v got there."
iamdurablekaffy:
"Happy birthday ma many more years to celebrate ."
legyen_zaks31:
"Happy birthday to her but you are our favorite sha."
Laide Bakare drags Eniola Badmus for beefing her after acquiring two new cars
Movie stars, Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus left many talking after they called out each other on Instagram.
Laide carpeted her colleague for being their leader of beefers after Eniola jokingly congratulated her for acquiring two new rides.
Eniola commented on her post:
"Pele ooo Iya Larinlodu."
Laide responded by telling her that her success is the beginning of God's unending mercy on her.
