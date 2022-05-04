Veteran actor Emeka Rollas has called for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of actress Chinedu Bernard’s death

Emeka stressed that there are many questions yet to be answered concerning the actress' death and who her friends are

The veteran actor also called on Nollywood stars to join the Actors Guild of Nigeria and stop social media hailing

Veteran actor and the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has reacted to the death of actress Chinedu Bernard who died at a church in Enugu state.

Emeka, in a statement, said there were many questions yet to be answered concerning the death of Chinedu as he called for an autopsy to be carried out to ascertain her death.

Sharing a photo of the actress, the veteran actor wrote:

“1. How can someone who slumped inside a church sustain bruises on the face? 2. Who are Chinedu's parishioners friends? 3. Who are Chinedu's friends in Enugu where she is practising her craft? So it's either someone killed her or she took a suicidal substance and decided to die in the church. Autopsy must be conducted to ascertain the main cause of her death.”

Actors need to join AGN

The actor also used the moment to call on actors who are yet to join to do so, as he described it as gross irresponsibility for any actor to be in the movie industry without being up to date with the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

He said:

“Stop hiding under all those ridiculous WOODS as an Actor to claim you are a certified actor. Because Once there is an issue whether in good or bad light, the pressure comes on AGN as if AGN is anybody's next of kin. Please social media hailing, accolades is not love. Even Animals move in clusters.”

AGN president announces death of 2 young actors

Emeka Rollas made a heartbreaking announcement the movie industry lost two of its own, Chima Precious and Chinedu Bernard.

The AGN president disclosed that he was about to speak on the trending polygamous issue of actor Yul Edochie when he got the sad news of the duo's sudden death.

He shared a post with a heavy heart on Instagram as he revealed that Chima Precious died in Abuja while Chindu Bernard lost his life in Enugu but didn't reveal the cause of their deaths.

