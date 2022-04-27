Popular Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has joined her Muslim colleagues to host Ramadan lectures

As the holy month for Muslims draws to its end, a poster has made the rounds showing Faithia hosting an event with some of her colleagues

Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef and Mustapha Sholagbade, alongside other Muslim clerics will reportedly be joining the actress

Popular Nigerian actress Faithia Williams who also appears to be participating in Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, is set to host an Islamic lecture.

A poster was recently shared online by one Olu_Ogogo on Instagram and sighted by Legit.ng showing the actress’ plans as the Muslim holy month gradually nears its end.

It was gathered that Faithia is the chief host of the Ramadan lecture to take place in the evening of April 27, 2022, in Lagos state.

Actress Faithia Williams to host Ramadan lecture. Photo: @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The movie star also had the support of her Nollywood colleagues, Adedimeji Lateef, who is to hold the special prayer and Mustapha Sholagbade who is to be the MC of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Olu Ogogo’s post below:

Nice one.

Adedimeji Lateef, Small Doctor and other Nigerian celebs who hosted Ramadan lectures in 2022

The holy month of Ramadan is gradually coming to an end and many people have tapped into the blessing that comes with it.

Legit.ng recently took a look at some of the Nigerian celebrities who have organised significant events during this year's Ramadan.

Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef channeled the inner Muslim cleric in him after a video of him preaching to the people emerged online.

The actor wowed many people who never knew he's got the potential to be an Islamic preacher as the congregation marveled at how fluent he is in Arabic language. Social media users commended him for the good job he did and prayed for him.

Another Nollywood actor, Mustapha Sholagbade who is also grounded in the Arabic language decided to dedicate the late 10 days of Ramadan to special prayers.

Mustapha stays up every night for special prayer in the final days of the holy month to keep up with his followers on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng