Rita Dominic's wedding ceremony will remain one of the most talked-about for the rest of this month

This comes as the many videos from the party are proofs that the actress is loved and appreciated among her colleagues

A video has gone viral which showed how Rita's wedding after-party went down with many celebrities making money rain

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic continues to make headlines over her traditional wedding to Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike.

While many top celebrities were unable to attend the event in Imo state, they have taken to social media to share some lovely photos of the actress as they celebrate over her recent accomplishment.

Video from Rita Dominic's after-party. Credit: @playgroundnew @AzzeNaija

Source: Instagram

As the wedding continues to trend, an exciting video from Rita's wedding after-party has now gone viral.

The video showed the likes of E-Money, Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha making money rain at the event.

See the video below:

Fans react to the video

See some of the reactions below:

queenesthertemilade:

"I did not spot any Yoruba actor there, just checking."

iamdx2:

"Make Nollywood husband snatchers comot eye for Rita husband side ,cuz e no dey hard them ,is like a competition in Nollywood."

Uche Jumbo reacts as many drag Omotola Genevieve, others over Rita Dominic's wedding

Popular actress, Rita Dominic’s wedding, trended on social media and saw some Nigerians drag some top female celebrities for not attending the event, which took place in Imo state and not posting her photos on their social media timeline.

The likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Ekehinde, among others, have been among the popular names that have been called out.

However, veteran actress Uche Jombo, who stormed the event alongside the likes of Ini Edo, Joke Silva, among others, have taken to social media to weigh in on the issue.

In a post via her social media timeline, Uche said she needs many to understand that Nollywood stars have personal relationships off social media as they have each other numbers.

She wrote: “I truly wish people realize that in Nollywood peeps have personal relationships with others outside of social media. We have each other numbers. At least the ones you think are friends.”

Source: Legit.ng