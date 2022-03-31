Are They More Vulnerable? Emeka Ike Weighs In on Immunity Clause for Celebrities, Nigerians React
- Veteran actor Emeka Ike has reacted to calls for an immunity clause for celebrities in the country against cyberbullying
- According to Emeka, Nigerian celebrities put the country on the world maps and impact the lives of people more than politicians
- The statement from the actor has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people stressing that fans are the ones who make one a celebrity
Nollywood veteran actor Emeka Ike has sparked mixed reactions on social media after he reacted to the call for an immunity clause for celebrities in the country.
Emeka, in his statement, stressed that celebrities bring more to the table than politicians who enjoy immunity during their terms in office.
He stressed that some celebrities with millions of fans couldn't afford security escort in public gatherings.
The veteran, while comparing celebrities to politicians, said the former are lifetime role models and life coaches and they sometimes touch more lives than politicians.
Emeka stressed that celebrities impact the country's economy while politicians earn from the system while investing nothing.
He said:
"Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Flavour, and more artistes add, so much values to our GDP without being noticed, classified and unsung. That year my good leave Nigerian shores in large container... My movies were a huge African export product... GDP recorded, No market place for classifications, mentioned nor rated the artistes and production companies. As Hollywood'd do with WANNA BROS, SONNY MUSIC, ETC & THEIR ARTISTE. what they coughed in and out. It strengthens an industry structure... what do they get from the GOVERNMENT? BULLY???"
See his post below:
Nigerians react to Emeka Ike's comment
Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:
ernestinaqueen1:
"He needs to be applauded.. well said."
priscillaamoahr:
"He’s right , there should be law for all of us. I totally agree with him."
emekatex:
"This guy must b crazy guy mtcheew."
Emeka Ike thanks God for a new beginning as he clocks 55
The Nigerian actor was excited over his new age and his fans joined him in the celebration.
Emeka clocked 55 and he was eternally grateful to God for attaining the new age as he praised his creator in a post he shared on Instagram.
The movie star who was excited about the new beginning wrote:
"I praise God for a new beginning, you are faithful Lord. How am I better? Who am I without you? Blessed be the name of God HBD to me."
