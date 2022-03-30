Popular actress, Nadia Buari, has got tongues wagging on social media with a new video she shared with her mother

They are captured dancing together beautifully in the shower and it is so much a delight to watch

Some fans who have seen the video have also commented on the shower design in the bathroom revealing the luxury Nadia and family enjoys

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, and her mother, Caddy Buari, have warmed the hearts of fans with a beautiful video of them dancing together.

This time, the forever young mother and her charming daughter did not dance in their living room as usual, but rather in their bathroom.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Nadia’s Instagram handle, she is seen holding the phone with her mother standing behind her and making soft dance moves.

A collage of Nadia and mother. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She made attractive facial gestures as young people today do when they are in such a jolly mood.

Nadia also made dance moves and at a point, they switched positions so that the mother came in front of her.

Legit.ng’s prying eyes also caught the attention of the bathroom. It is spacious, neat, with the shower having a unique design.

Fans react to video of Nadia Buari and mother dancing

The video has pulled some reactions from fans who cannot stop admiring Nadia and her mother.

See some of the comments sampled by Legit.ng below:

liliamary:

“It’s the shower for me.”

immysteve:

“@caddybuari is a vibe.”

gabex2me:

“Looking so young.”

ashmonduk:

“You have everything.”

scoby_49:

“That's my song What a beautiful mother/daughter team love y'all many blessings to you both.”

director_berko:

“Nadia go kill us ooo.”

harunamercury:

“Wooooow luvly.”

aning.oscar:

“Woow pure beauty.”

nataliamcphilliamy:

“Yes, very sweet and beautiful pleeeeeeeeeeeeease sister Nadia Sidiku Buari.”

maesunamma:

“Beautiful infectious smiles.”

Source: Legit.ng