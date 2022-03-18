Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo is known to be one of the top male fashionistas in the movie industry

The veteran actor recently shared some throwback photos from the past till date and it was proof he has been slaying from way back

His recent post has gotten many of his colleagues, as well as fans talking, with many hailing his high fashion taste

Talk about the list of the top male fashionistas in the movie industry and veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo better known as RMD, would surely make the list.

RMD, aside from his top acting prowess, is known for the way he blends his dress mode to suit the occasion, and he continues to do so to date.

Actor RMD shares throwback photos. Credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

Recently, the ace actor got many of his fans and followers talking after he shared some throwback photos of himself to date.

Sharing the post, RMD added the caption:

"Forget the flip flop of fashion through the years. What is the one thing that has remained constant in how I look?"

See the post below:

Reactions as RMD shares throwback photos

Celebrities and fans and followers of the Nollywood star have since taken to the comment section to react, with many applauding him for his fashion class.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

officialosas:

"Whoooosshhh my uncle toooooo fly ."

nevillenevada:

"The Real KING OF BOYS ."

uzoosimkpa:

"Chai Pops please give the person that edited this slide money on my behalf! E enter! If you see the way my heart skipped at the transition to now Grey RMD ❤️ Your smile never changed!"

realwarripikin

"The RMD smile never changed❤️❤️❤️ The video tooo make sense Jesu! The recents Picturesssssss doings Dey cry❤️ Dad but wait O! That picture when you Dey shout for that skeleton sha @mofedamijo."

moninuola_:

"You is Fine from generation to generation ."

