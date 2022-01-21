Celebrity fashion designer Yomi Makun recently turned a year older and his beloved wife Grace celebrated him online

The lady showered beautiful compliments on her dear husband while appreciating God for leading them to each other

Grace's followers took to her comment section to congratulate Yomi and also wish him well on his special day

Comedian AY's brother Yomi Makun has turned a year older on Friday, January 21, and his wife Grace took to her social media page to hail her dear husband.

Describing the fashion designer with lovely words, Grace said she blesses God for the day she met him.

The mother of two noted that they have had both good and bad days, and she's grateful to be doing life with him as her companion.

Yomi Makun’s wife celebrates his birthday online. Photos: @fabjewels_official

Source: Instagram

In the mood of celebration, Yomi's wife listed 10 things people do not know about him which are:

"1. VERY STUBBORN. oh yes. 2. Bad mouth, you will just go and sleep. 3. quick to anger. 4. very hardworking , man no Dey tire. 5. overly talented aka Mr creative. 6. he loves team work ✔️

"7. Mr buy buy 8. he can be annoying sometimes I just want him out of my space , but e no Dey last , I would miss him in 1 min love will not Finish me o.

"9. He’s hot headed, don’t talk to him when he’s angry o. 10. He’s manly ego sometimes need coconut water to calm it down."

Read her full post below:

Grace's followers celebrate Yomi

mimiorjiekweng:

"Happy birthday to Hubby."

gleeoflife:

"Happy birthday to your hubby."

chiemeriekingz:

"Happy birthday sir, may d Lord Satisfy u with long life and prosperity."

lightsbynewcity:

"Birthday blessings sir. May the odds always be in your favor."

onipata:

"Happy Birthday Celebrity Tailor. God bless you abundantly."

crimmycoco:

"Happy birthday to your King,stay blessed Bro."

tworld_premium:

"Happy birthday my son's birthday mate."

