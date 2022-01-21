Elsa Majibo is now Steve Harvey's 'niece' after the TV host told her on a show that he is adopting her

Harvey said he wanted nothing to happen to the 20-year-old comedienne and gave her his number to call him when he needs anything

Social media users commended Majimbo for her moves and couldn't stop admiring how her journey keeps evolving

American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey has said he's adopting Kenyan influencer and comedienne Elsa Majimbo as his niece.

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo. Photo: Elsa Majimbo.

Source: Instagram

Elsa Majimbo 'joins' Steve Harvey's family

The 20-year-old celebrity was on an interview with Harvey and in their interactions, the 67-year-old host said he wanted nothing bad to happen to her.

"Now, this is what I will do to you. I will adopt you as my niece. I will give you my phone number. I don't care what you need. If you need anything, you need a place to go, you need some help, you need some advice, you want to talk to somebody, you call me. I don't want anything to happen to you," he said.

Majimbo shared the video on her Twitter page attracting comments from fans who were amazed by how she has been winning since she went viral.

She told 'uncle' Harvey that she loves him so much and although it's unclear when the interview was done, fans couldn't stop admiring Majimbo's moves.

Here are some of the comments from her post:

@Baby_Perc said:

"Elsa is so chilled my goodness. If it was me, I could say I want a fully paid house in Beverly Hills and a Rolls-Royce."

@iamthatfemale commented:

"Listen! Elsa is better than some of us. Cause I would not have been that calm with uncle Steve, not after those words."

@ItsWanjala added:

"She made it to the top of the world, unaided. Just God, vibes and self-belief as Mandis drove others into depression."

@loveliness_t commented:

"Wow! When favour locates you, it breaks protocols! This is awesome."

